With temperatures climbing upwards, firefighters were deployed ahead of the weekend to forest fires in nine of Argentina's 23 provinces, including one blaze that has been active for more than a month. "The fire is 50 kilometers from Bariloche, but there is no risk of evacuation for the moment," one firefighter told AFP. Fires in the forested areas of southern and central Argentina are an endemic occurrence during the summer.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO