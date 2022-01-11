ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

YouDay: Abandoned

By Bridget Curran
WSLS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day I would drive by this particular abandoned house. One day I stopped and pulled into the...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Everything Left Behind in Old Abandoned Church in Illinois

Churchs can be beautiful no matter how big or small. However, there is just something about looking through an abandoned church and wondering what it used to look like. That's exactly what happened to a couple of explorers when they found an abandoned church in Northern Illinois. You can see from the video that the church pers are slated, that's because the floor of the church s starting to cave in. You can see that it's been abandoned for a few years. The walls are starting to come down, the ceiling is falling apart, but the strange thing is that there are Bibles and what likes like a Christmas just left behind. It seems that they had a Christmas Service and just left for good.
ILLINOIS STATE
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.1 WFMK

Inside an Abandoned Funeral Home in Flint

This dilapidated old building was once called the Reigle Sunset Chapel Funeral Home in Flint. Operating since the 1970s, it was bought out by John Collins and turned into the Collins Memorial Funeral Home, located at 4305 Clio Road. The financial difficulties that the city of Flint was experiencing also...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youday
Carrie Wynn

Narcissists React Badly To Being Abandoned

A few years ago I was able to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I ended up falling for my ex’s tricks a second time.
Indy100

Wife fuming after husband returns from massage parlour with an STI

A woman has claimed her husband returned home from a massage parlour having contracted an STI. Speaking to Canadian publication Richmond News the anonymous woman said she believed the parlour - which the publication did not name for legal reasons - may offer sexual services as well as traditional massages and while her husband didn’t pass his infection to her she had made him sleep on the floor just in case.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

The Detroit Cobras’ Rachel Nagy Has Died

Rachel Nagy, best known as the singer of the Michigan garage rock band the Detroit Cobras, has died, her representative confirmed to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Detroit Cobra’s label Third Man eulogized Nagy on Instagram, writing, “In both her voice and personality, Rachel Nagy was the perfect balance of tough badass and absolute sweetheart.” Bandmate Greg Cartwright wrote in a message to the band’s Facebook page: “With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul and R&B to fans all over the world. More than just a performer, she embodied the spirit of the music itself and vaulted it to new heights with her own deeply affecting vocal power. I know that I am not alone when I say that I was inspired by her vitality, her fierce intensity and her vulnerability.”
DETROIT, MI
WSLS

YouDay: Discouragement

At some point in time we will all find ourselves dealing with discouragement. It is inevitable. It is something that we can not avoid because at some point in life there will be either an expected or unexpected outcome that will negatively impact us. It’s simply part of what makes the human experience the human experience.
MENTAL HEALTH
WSLS

Try It Tuesday: Pinto beans and mayonnaise

Bridget and Lindsey try a strange food combination recommended by a Facebook follower. Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved. Bridget Curran is the host of Daytime Blue Ridge. She joined the station in March 2019.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSLS

YouDay: Have In Common

Our personal stories are more than just the life experiences we live but the glue the holds are communities together. It is only when we all come together to share our stories that we realize we are not as different as the world attempts to make us. We are our...
SOCIETY
WSLS

The baby products that double to fight childhood hunger

These baby products that double to fight childhood hunger are made by Bella Tunno. Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved. Bridget Curran is the host of Daytime Blue Ridge. She joined the station in March 2019.
HEALTH
skyandtelescope.org

The abandoned country church

It is really true that looking at the stars helps to re-establish a connection with the universe and with ourselves. This is what happens to us when we are immersed in a dark sky like the one that stands out above this old country church. The winter sky is cold, deep, dark and helps us to disperse our thoughts among the stars and makes us understand that we belong to something infinitely large. The field of view of the sky extends from north to west and includes the magnificent constellations of Ursa Minor, Cepheus, Cassiopeia and Andromeda. Although faintly, M33, M31 and a semblance of the Milky Way can be seen. Technical data: Nikon D800 + Samyang 14mm f/2.8 @f/4, ISO-1000, 30 sec (single shot, light painting on the foreground) Date: 2022-01-03 Location: San Giacomo, Sicily, Italy.
PHOTOGRAPHY
BET

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Milian Talks Keeping Her Relationship Fun And Spontaneous With Husband M. Pokora!

Christina Milian developed her love of travel from her Cuban parents! Adorably, the mother-of-three continues to share her love for traveling across the globe with her singer-songwriter husband Matt Pokora (M. Pokora). The star recently chatted with BET Lifestyle exclusively about why she loves traveling with her hubby, along with their favorite kind of date night. Read about it below!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Based International Artist Partners With Humane Society Tampa Bay In Honor Of Betty White’s Legacy On January 17

TAMPA, FL. – The turn of the new year was bittersweet for Sarasota-based international artist, Alexis Fraser, aka Lipstick Lex. She lost her aunt on the same day that she learned of the passing of Betty White, both having been women who she always looked up to and respected for consistently embodying kindness, compassion, and a very evident fervor for life. Times like this have historically prompted Lex to pay tribute via her art, and this instance was no different.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy