YouDay: Abandoned

It is really true that looking at the stars helps to re-establish a connection with the universe and with ourselves. This is what happens to us when we are immersed in a dark sky like the one that stands out above this old country church. The winter sky is cold, deep, dark and helps us to disperse our thoughts among the stars and makes us understand that we belong to something infinitely large. The field of view of the sky extends from north to west and includes the magnificent constellations of Ursa Minor, Cepheus, Cassiopeia and Andromeda. Although faintly, M33, M31 and a semblance of the Milky Way can be seen. Technical data: Nikon D800 + Samyang 14mm f/2.8 @f/4, ISO-1000, 30 sec (single shot, light painting on the foreground) Date: 2022-01-03 Location: San Giacomo, Sicily, Italy.
Comments / 0