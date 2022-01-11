Try It Tuesday: Pinto beans and mayonnaise

I have a few thoughts to offer this day with my stuff. I am not a tech-savvy person. As one friend put it I am an analog mind in a digital age. I am slow to come around to changes. I like my Pinto car. My Commodore 64 works well. It is slow like me, but it does work. My flip phone may not literally have all the bells and buttons these new phones have, but it does still work. It may not work in certain parts of the country or in certain parts of the house or in certain parts of town, but it still works… sometimes it works better than others.

