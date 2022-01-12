ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS Scores 1-11: North Gem boys, girls both win

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORTH GEM 49, ROCKLAND 46

Chayce Low posted 23 points and Bridger Hatch added 14 for the Cowboys, who improve to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH GEM 42, GRACE LUTHERAN 32

Dannika Barfuss tallied 28 points for the Cowgirls, who are now 7-6 overall and 7-3 in conference play. Emma Grayson registered 24 points for Grace Lutheran.

ROCKLAND 58, SHO-BAN 38

Kiersley Boyer scored 18 points and Ember Farr pulled down 13 rebounds for Rockland, which moves to 14-1.

