Economy

Silvernagels receive award

By EC Record Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe success, dedication and hard work of outstanding agriculturists in 53 counties in North...

kciiradio.com

Kalona Receives Water Fluoridation Quality Award

The City of Kalona is one of 94 Iowa community water systems that have received the Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The award recognizes water systems that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2020. Community Water Fluoridation is supported by the American Cancer Society, American Dental Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Water Works Association and serves as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures communities can take to prevent cavities and improve oral health. The Bureau of Oral and Health Delivery Systems at the Iowa Department of Public Health monitors the fluoride levels of Iowa communities and provides information and assistance to water supply professionals, healthcare professionals, and the public. In total, the Kalona Water Department was one of 1,292 public water systems in 29 states to receive the award. To find the fluoridation status of other Iowa counties and towns, visit here.
KALONA, IA
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Marathon receives Energy Star award

The Robinson Marathon Petroleum Refinery was recognized from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for energy efficiency. This is the fourth consecutive year the Robinson refinery has been recognized as well as its seventh overall certification for the award.
ROBINSON, IL

