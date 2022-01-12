ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Keep the Filibuster

By Hoppy Kercheval
 3 days ago

President Biden went to Georgia Tuesday to try to drum up enthusiasm for federal “voting rights” legislation. The dark symbolism cannot be avoided—the President making his case for a “lost cause” in the heart of the south. The Freedom to Vote Act, or whatever...

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
Joe Manchin praises Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to tweak filibuster as voting rights bill stymied

Senator Joe Manchin praised fellow conservative Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s speech in which she indicated she would not vote to eliminate the filibuster to advance voting rights legislation.Mr Manchin spoke with The Independent on the way to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Democratic senators as the White House seeks to enact legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms and the next presidential election.“Very good,” Mr Manchin said of his colleague’s remarks. “Excellent speech.”Other Democrats were less complimentary. “I’d say the speech kind of speaks for itself,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said.Ms Sinema delivered the speech on the...
Democratic plans to pass voting rights fall short after Sinema announces opposition to filibuster changes

Democrats’ chances at passing voting rights legislation dimmed after conservative Democratic Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced her opposition to changing the filibuster to pass legislation on Thursday.Ms Sinema gave her speech on the Senate floor ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Democratic senators, saying that while she opposed Democrats’ attempts to curb voter suppression on the state level, changing the filibuster would worsen political division in the United States.“Eliminating the 60-vote threshold on a party line with the thinnest of possible majorities to pass these bills that I support will not guarantee that we prevent demagogues from...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, on […]
Chuck Schumer's filibuster dodge for voting rights just may work

Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
Cameron Smith: A talking filibuster might keep the Senate from becoming the House

This is an opinion column. With a 50-seat “majority,” Sen. Chuck Schumer is rattling legislative sabers about ending the U.S. Senate filibuster. Ironically, it’s far from certain that he even has enough Democratic votes to advance the Democratic voting legislation presently being filibustered by Republicans. If successful, Schumer’s procedural gambit would be yet another erosion of a practice that has served our republic quite well for generations. In our on-demand culture, leaders who care about the Senate’s legislative purpose should protect what’s left of the filibuster and be willing to ensure its proper use.
Kyrsten Sinema’s Refusal to Consider Changing the Filibuster Could Doom Voting Rights Legislation

The voting rights efforts that Democrats have struggled to move forward with hit a serious, possibly crippling, obstacle on Thursday (Jan. 13) because Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced she will not support eliminating the filibuster. The development could mean legislative efforts to support voting rights legislation is frozen, and puts President Biden in a position where he may be unable to deliver a major promise to the millions of Black Americans who cast their ballots for him last November.
