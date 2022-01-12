Keep the Filibuster

This is an opinion column. With a 50-seat “majority,” Sen. Chuck Schumer is rattling legislative sabers about ending the U.S. Senate filibuster. Ironically, it’s far from certain that he even has enough Democratic votes to advance the Democratic voting legislation presently being filibustered by Republicans. If successful, Schumer’s procedural gambit would be yet another erosion of a practice that has served our republic quite well for generations. In our on-demand culture, leaders who care about the Senate’s legislative purpose should protect what’s left of the filibuster and be willing to ensure its proper use.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO