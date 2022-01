Current Records: Southern Illinois 9-5; Missouri State 11-6 The Southern Illinois Salukis lost both of their matches to the Missouri State Bears last season on scores of 53-65 and 53-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. SIU is on the road again on Wednesday and plays against MSU at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at JQH Arena. The Salukis should still be riding high after a win, while the Bears will be looking to regain their footing.

