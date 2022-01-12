ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

"Extra-Va-Dance-A" coming to the Newberry

By Brianna Juneau
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fe6D_0djHvR9S00

Miss Linda’s Dance Company in Great Falls is preparing for its "Extra-Va-Dance-A" at the Newberry on January 21st.

Miss Linda says she is extremely proud of all the hard work her dancers have put in: “We’re really proud of them, and we’re really proud of the education that we give our students."

The show is a fundraiser geared toward saving money for future expenditures: “They use the funds to help pay for competition, travel, workshops, and extra dance education”

The event consists of quite the repertoire, including live music from bands from Great Falls High School and CMR High School, as well as auctions, raffles, and food.

The dancers have been working non-stop since June of last year, preparing as much as they can for their big debut on stage.

“We’ve been working on them for a long time, trying to put our best effort into them” said Bridget, a dancer who has been with the company for a long time. “I’m very excited. I love performing so much. It’s something that I’ve been doing for so long that it comes naturally and it’s like a fun thing I get to do”

Miss Linda and her fellow instructors are ecstatic to see the performers do what they love, and to have a wonderful time doing it. “They’re very excited. They enjoy performing. That’s what they do, and they’ll be heading off to competition after this event.”

For more information, visit the Miss Linda's website , email office@misslindasdance.com, or call 406-761-8876.

The Newberry is at 420 Central Avenue.

Comments / 0

Related
KRTV News

Knights of Columbus donates coats to hundreds of kids

In Great Falls, both councils of the Knights of Columbus came together to take part in their annual Coats For Kids program. Charity is at the heart of the Knights of Columbus’ work. With almost 2 million members worldwide, the organization was founded on the principles of helping others, unity, and fraternity.
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Entertainment
KRTV News

Toby's House aims to provide hope and comfort for those in need

Toby's House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls reports that it is seeing an increase in the number of families approaching their doors. The nursery, which opened just over a year ago , is named in honor of October "Toby" Perez. She was two-years old when she was killed by her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. A decade later, the nursery created in her honor is working to help children in similar situations.
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Education#Great Falls High School#Performing#Cmr High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KRTV News

"Operation Santa" in Great Falls

Hundreds of presents were handed out in Great Falls for the second annual "Operation Santa" on Christmas Day. There were two teams of horses pulling behind them wagons with people who handed out gifts to students from Whittier Elementary School district.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

2K+
Followers
902
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy