Lawrence Township, NJ

Ewing over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Naire Preston supplied 23 points for Ewing in its 53-49 victory against Lawrence in Lawrenceville. Hyshon Cannon posted 14 points as the second-leading scorer for...

NJ.com

NJ.com

