1 killed in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — One person was killed in a shooting in Auburn on Tuesday night, police confirmed.
Officials said a person was leaving a business at 240 Auburn Way S around 9:20 p.m. when someone jumped out of a car and tried to rob the person with a gun.
The suspect fired a shot at the victim, hitting the victim in the arm. The victim also had a gun and shot the suspect.
The suspect was killed, police said.
Police are investigating.
