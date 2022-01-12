ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

1 killed in Auburn shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xk77P_0djHtebb00
File photo of police lights (KIRO 7 News)

AUBURN, Wash. — One person was killed in a shooting in Auburn on Tuesday night, police confirmed.

Officials said a person was leaving a business at 240 Auburn Way S around 9:20 p.m. when someone jumped out of a car and tried to rob the person with a gun.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

The suspect fired a shot at the victim, hitting the victim in the arm. The victim also had a gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect was killed, police said.

Police are investigating.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

40 bags of fentanyl found at school where 13-year-old overdosed, police say

HARTFORD, Conn. — Authorities have recovered 40 bags of fentanyl from a school in Connecticut where a 13-year-old student overdosed Thursday, according to multiple reports. The student, a seventh-grader at the Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford, remained in grave condition Friday afternoon, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said, according to WTIC-TV. Two other students who were exposed to the drug were taken to the hospital after complaining of dizziness and were subsequently released, WFSB reported.
HARTFORD, CT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bone found in submerged SUV belongs to Ohio mom who vanished with kids in 2002

AURORA, Ind. — A single bone found in the submerged SUV of an Ohio woman who vanished with her children in 2002 has been positively identified, authorities said. The leg bone found in Stephanie “Van” Nguyen’s green 1997 Nissan Pathfinder, which was pulled Oct. 14 from the Ohio River, has been identified through mitochondrial DNA as belonging to the missing mother. According to police in Delhi Township, where the case originated, the vehicle was located in the murky water in Aurora, Indiana.
AURORA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Kiro 7#Investigate Kiro7 Com#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — (AP) — Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller's description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Myers said.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 more Florida men charged in US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three more Florida men, one with connections to a rightwing extremist group, have been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, officials said. Alan Fischer III, 28, of Tampa; Zachary Johnson, 33, of St. Petersburg;...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, taking packages belonging to people across the U.S. and leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes. The packages are from retailers including Amazon, REI and others, CBSLA reported Thursday....
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
80K+
Followers
87K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy