1 killed in Auburn shooting

File photo of police lights (KIRO 7 News)

AUBURN, Wash. — One person was killed in a shooting in Auburn on Tuesday night, police confirmed.

Officials said a person was leaving a business at 240 Auburn Way S around 9:20 p.m. when someone jumped out of a car and tried to rob the person with a gun.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

The suspect fired a shot at the victim, hitting the victim in the arm. The victim also had a gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect was killed, police said.

Police are investigating.

©2022 Cox Media Group