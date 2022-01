Teams have been waiting on the looming uncertainty regarding Damian Lillard’s health in Portland. There remains a strong possibility that Lillard’s upcoming abdominal surgery is season-ending, sources told B/R, after Lillard first contemplated going under the knife this past offseason following the Tokyo Olympics. Lillard has struggled playing through abdominal tendinopathy that has plagued him for several seasons. If Lillard were to be ruled out for the remainder of the year, rival executives are hoping it would force Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers to lower their asking price on Ben Simmons.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO