Holland continued its hot conference start with a 68-45 win over Grand Rapids Union on Friday night in the Dome. Holland started the game on an 11-0 run and never looked back. In the second quarter alone they scored 25 points. “Shots were really falling for us in the first half. Our defense was creating turnovers and we were fortunate enough to turn those into baskets. This team has really come together to play as one. I’m so happy for them after all of the hard work they have put in. To see them celebrate wins with their student section and teammates is a great reward.” said Coach Telgenhof. The Dutch were led in scoring by Ari Gray with 18. Julia Kooyer added 12 while Amaris Russell chipped in with 10. Ellie Zomer had nine and Beka Stilwell and Emily Telgenhof added 6 apiece. Holland moves to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the OK Green. Holland is on the road on Tuesday at Muskegon.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO