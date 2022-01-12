Jones scores 22, leads No. 21 Texas past Oklahoma 66-52

The prayers from Alabama nation pulled through for Jameson Williams. Crimson Tide fans cried on Monday night when Williams suffered a knee injury during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He walked into the locker room on his own and wanted to return, but Alabama’s coaching staff kept him on the sideline. Williams watched his team take an 18-33 loss to Georgia in his final collegiate game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO