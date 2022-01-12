Jones scores 22, leads No. 21 Texas past Oklahoma 66-52

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
The prayers from Alabama nation pulled through for Jameson Williams. Crimson Tide fans cried on Monday night when Williams suffered a knee injury during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He walked into the locker room on his own and wanted to return, but Alabama’s coaching staff kept him on the sideline. Williams watched his team take an 18-33 loss to Georgia in his final collegiate game.
Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Angel and Spencer Jones each scored 16 points and Stanford used a 23-0 second-half run to beat Washington State 62-57 on Thursday in a game delayed 75 minutes due to COVID testing. Moments before the scheduled start, it was announced the teams were awaiting...
Texas basketball advances to 13-3 on the season after winning the first meeting of the year against Red River Shootout rival Oklahoma. It was an impressive defensive performance for the Horns and fan favorite Andrew Jones hit a season high with 22 points in the win. Check out the post-game presser from last night with Coach Chris Beard and guard Andrew Jones.
