ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4

By JIM DIAMOND - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Skinner scores twice as Sabres beat Predators 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice and Aaron Dell made 29 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Mark Jankowski and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Buffalo, which snapped a six-game losing streak. Matt Duchene scored the lone goal and Juuse Saros made 17 saves for Nashville, which saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. On this night, it was Jeff Skinner who stole the show to help the Sabres bust up a six-game winless skid.
NHL
Frankfort Times

Avalanche win 13th straight at home, 4-3 over Coyotes in SO

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored the winner in a shootout and the Colorado Avalanche extended the NHL's longest home winning streak in nearly four years to 13 games with a 4-3 victory over the undermanned Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Mikko Rantanen, Tyson Jost and Andre Burakovsky scored...
NHL
iheart.com

Tough Call Helps Predators Stop Avs In Overtime, 5-4

It was a critical call that went against the Colorado Avalanche. And it ended up leading directly to the game-winning goal for the Nashville Predators in a 5-4 overtime win Tuesday night in Music City. With the game in overtime, the Avalanche was called for too many men on the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Luke Kunin
Person
Matt Duchene
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Predator#Ap#Western Conference#The Central Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
NESN

Who Is Tyler Lewington? Five Things To Know About D-Man Before Bruins Debut

The Boston Bruins have to continue the next-man-up approach on defense, and it appears Tyler Lewington is the next man up. Jakub Zboril is done for the season, while Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton are in the COVID-19 protocol. That resulted in Lewington getting added to the taxi squad Wednesday, but with John Moore getting hurt in the win over the Montreal Canadiens, the 27-year-old Lewington will be thrust into action Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy