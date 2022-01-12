ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve Harvey says he won’t film a new special because ‘cancel culture’ won’t let him make jokes

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXRiF_0djHrIaz00

Steve Harvey has shared his thoughts about how “cancel culture” has changed the landscape of comedy, suggesting that doing stand-up now would end his TV career.

While promoting his new ABC daytime courtroom series Judge Steve Harvey , the 64-year-old comedian told reporters that the only way he can do “one more special” is “if it’s at the end” of his career as he knows it.

“It will end my television career,” Harvey said at the Television Critics Association press tour. “We’re in the cancel culture now. No stand-up that is sponsor-driven can say anything he wants to.”

Giving examples of fellow comedians like Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer and DL Hughley, Harvey said none of them can do stand-up anymore.

“I can go down the list,” the Family Feud host said. “The only person that can say what they want to say on stage is Dave Chappelle because he’s not sponsor-driven. He’s subscription-driven.”

Chappelle was condemned after releasing his Netflix special The Closer, where he made jokes about trans people.

The special, which was released in October 2021, saw the 48-year-old comedian call himself “Team TERF [trans-exclusionary radical feminist]” and claim that “gender is a fact”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbZTe_0djHrIaz00

Putting himself in the sponsor-driver category, Harvey continued: “If I had tried to continue as a stand-up, there’s no way I could maintain it.

“Political correctness has killed comedy. Every joke you tell now, it hurts somebody’s feelings,” he said, before explaining what people don’t understand about comedians.

“A joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody,” Harvey said. “We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time. The joke can’t be about bushes all the time. Some of these jokes will have to be about people because that’s the most interesting topic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIVRX_0djHrIaz00

Harvey revealed that if he comes back to the comedy scene, he will have to wait until he’s “done”. “And I’m not done,” he added.

“I want to do one more,” he said. “I’ll probably have to call it ‘This Is It’.”

Last month, Harvey faced criticism for asking Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu from India to do an animal impersonation on stage instead of discussing her accomplishments.

Comments / 1

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

New Miss Universe And Former Miss India Opens Up About Steve Harvey Making Her Meow, Which Led To Backlash

Steve Harvey had a pageant gaffe a few years back when he accidentally announced the wrong winner of the Miss Universe pageant. That was 2015, and in the years subsequent he quietly (or at least mostly quietly) continued to host the pageant with only the occasional fanfare over the gig. That is until this year when he asked Miss India to do animal impressions instead of answering a serious question. The internet was not pleased, but now the new Miss Universe herself has spoken out.
PETS
tvinsider.com

Why ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Isn’t Your Typical Courtroom Show

“Stop all this laughing!” shouts Steve Harvey as he bangs his gold-plated gavel, then breaks into guffaws, in his new primetime courtroom show. Indeed, justice takes an irreverent turn when the comedian and superhost brings his winning smile and zest for zingers to the bench. “Let me give you my thoughts on this: You crazy!” he jokes to one litigant. A stern Judge Judy he is not, although he does rule on real-life conflicts.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Steve Harvey Actually a Judge, or Is He Just Playing One on TV?

All rise for the honorable *checks notes* Steve Harvey? Are we reading this correctly? It looks like Steve is adding yet another show to his resume, but this time he'll be telling us more than what a survey says. Judge Steve Harvey is coming to ABC and we have all the legal deets. Justice may be blind, but that doesn't mean it can't take a peek at the new show. We just have one question: Is Steve Harvey really a judge? Let's answer this fairly.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Kevin Hart
Variety

Steve Harvey Slams ‘Cancel Culture’ and Says ‘Political Correctness Has Killed Comedy’

Steve Harvey slammed cancel culture at the Television Critics Association press tour while promoting his new ABC daytime courtroom series “Judge Steve Harvey.” The television host said that it would be impossible for him to do a comedy special in today’s climate because “cancel culture” could cost him his courtroom show and his career. “The only way I can do one more special is if it’s at the end of my television career because it will end my television career,” Harvey said. “We’re in the cancel culture now. No stand-up that is sponsor-driven can say anything he wants to. Chris Rock...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Steve Harvey claims ABC talked to him for not being 'politically correct' on his new judge show

Tuesday marked the second episode of Steve Harvey’s new courtroom reality show, Judge Steve Harvey, and it turns out the funnyman has already gotten in trouble with his bosses at ABC. The show follows the standard daytime courtroom production style, with the added benefit of a comedic legend presiding over the cases. Apparently, ABC would prefer that its judges use friendly language.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Movies#Television#Abc#Dl Hughley
thefocus.news

Who is Marjorie Harvey? Age gap with husband Steve Harvey explored

TV host Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey’s relationship made the news last week as she shared a video pranking her other half on Instagram. This week Marjorie celebrated her father’s 87th birthday on the photo-sharing platform, with some now curious to know her age. We explore Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie’s age as well as their marriage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Steve Harvey's Current Marriage Is His Longest Yet

From humble beginnings as the son of a coal miner, Steve Harvey has worked hard to get to where he is today. The six-time Emmy Award winner is one of the most well-known comedians, and has enjoyed a career that has spanned two decades. Article continues below advertisement. While Steve...
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

The Touching Reason Steve Harvey’s Wife Always Makes Sure They Have A Huge Christmas Tree Each Year

Christmas can be a magical time of year, and there are few things that can bring the proper cheer like a huge, well-lit Christmas tree. For many families, regardless of if one prefers a real tree for the smell or the tradition of an artificial tree, the holidays truly start when the tree goes up. Steve Harvey knows a thing or two about showing off some big Christmas trees, and the Family Feud host has shared the touching reason why his wife always ensures they have a huge tree each year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Bob Saget’s Funeral Draws ‘Full House’ Cast, Comedians and Hundreds More to Mourn

Bob Saget’s loved ones and friends, including many “Full House” cast members, gathered for the funeral of the late comedian on Friday. According to TMZ, at least 300 people arrived at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills to pay their respects to Saget, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Saget’s on-screen “Full House” children Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were all in attendance, and John Stamos and Dave Coulier served as pallbearers during the ceremony. Other pallbearers included John Mayer, Norman Lear, Jeff Ross, Judd Apatow and Netflix CEO...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Independent

431K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy