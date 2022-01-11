ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Mint sends out first quarters honoring poet Maya Angelou

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Mint said Monday that it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program. Angelou, an author, poet and civil rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of her autobiography “I Know Why the Caged Bird...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

