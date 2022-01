With the omicron variant spreading so rapidly, many are wondering, if exposed to COVID-19 or you are not feeling well, how long should you wait to get tested?. If you know for sure that you came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus or you happen to feel like you are catching a cold it is best to wait 3-5 days after exposure to get a test. This applies to a lab or at-home test.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO