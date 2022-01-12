ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

RIT downs Sacred Heart, 3-2

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0djHqc1C00

RIT freshman forward Grady Hobbs logged a goal and an assist to lead the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over visiting Sacred Heart, Tuesday, in Atlantic Hockey action.

RIT opened a 2-0 first-period lead. RIT senior forward Jake Hamacher skated down the right-wing boards and centered a puck in the slot to Hobbs, who slipped a shot between Sacred Heart goalie Luke Lush’s pads with 12:52 on the clock.

Less than three minutes later, Tiger senior defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro beat a defender to a loose puck in the left face-off circle and deked a Pioneer defender outside the left post to feed senior forward Kobe Walker in the slot for a finish over Lush’s glove with 10:26 remaining.

RIT built a 3-0 lead in the second on a wrist shot from the left slot by senior forward Nick Bruce with 6:24 on the clock.

Sacred Heart scored a pair of third-period tallies, starting with a wrist shot in the slot by Ryan Steel with 16:33 on the clock. The Pioneers later pulled Lush with 2:41 left in regulation before Andrius Kulbis-Marino scored off a feed from Neil Shea with 1:22 remaining.

Junior goaltender Kolby Matthews was credited with 37 saves in the victory, including 17 in the first period, as Sacred Heart out-shot RIT, 39-29.

Freshman forward Carter Wilkie tied senior forward Will Calverley for the team lead with his eighth assist of the season on Hobbs’ opening goal.

Hamacher’s assist was his sixth point in RIT’s last five games and his team-leading 94th career point.

Hobbes notched his first career multi-point game.

RIT hosts Arizona State for two games this Friday and Saturday (Jan. 14-15) at 7:05 p.m. and 5:05 p.m., respectively.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Set to Host Sacred Heart This Weekend

THE MATCHUP: Bentley hosts Sacred Heart this weekend at Bentley Arena on Friday and Saturday nights. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm on Friday and 5:05 pm on Saturday. When the puck drops on Friday it will have been just under six weeks since Bentley took the ice at home. That was a 3-1 victory over Mercyhurst to close out the first half of the season and extended the team's winning streak to five games. The Falcons played their first game of the second half on Saturday at Merrimack and dropped a 4-1 decision. They sport an overall record of 10-8 and 8-4 in Atlantic Hockey.
WALTHAM, MA
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell men’s hockey game at Yale postponed

Due to COVID-19 concerns and safety protocols within the Yale men’s hockey program, Cornell’s game against the Bulldogs scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 has been postponed. ECAC Hockey and the affected programs are continuing to explore alternative possibilities for contesting the game at a different point of the weekend.
HOCKEY
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks outlast Utica, 7-6

The Rochester Americans (19-11-0-0) jumped out to a 7-2 lead halfway through the second period against the first-place Utica Comets (19-4-3-0) before surviving a late game push and holding on for a 7-6 win in a scoring frenzy Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena. With the win, Rochester has won...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hobbes
San Mateo Daily Journal

Sacred Heart Prep girls' soccer hands Menlo rare West Bay Athletic League loss

The West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division girls’ soccer title has gone through Menlo School for the last half decade. Going into their second league game of the season against rival Sacred Heart Prep Thursday, the Knights had lost only five games since the 2015 league season and hadn’t lost to a WBAL opponent since the 2020 campaign.
SOCCER
Daily Iberian

Lady Panthers beat Academy of the Sacred Heart for 17th win

The Catholic High girls’ soccer team recorded their 17th win of the season, defeating Academy of the Sacred Heart 9-1. The Lady Panthers took the lead early, as Anna Broussard scored her 150th goal for Catholic High. Sophie Vines added three goals and two assists, Elizabeth Perry added two goals, and Amielle Woodring scored one from a Terralynn Calais assist to end the game.
SOCCER
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch fall to Comets in OT

The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 4-3, in overtime Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Crunch held three different leads but allowed a late game-tying goal in the third period and eventually fell in overtime. Despite the loss, the Crunch earn a point and move to...
NHL
Morning Sun

Sacred Heart bounces back, improves to 6-3 on season

On Friday night the Sacred Heart Academy girls basketball team rebounded from Monday’s road loss to the Mohawks of Morley-Stanwood by downing conference rival Montabella 48-23 in Mid-State Activities Conference action. The Irish improve to 6-3 overall and to 4-2 in MSAC action via the victory while the Mustangs...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rit#Sacred Heart#Android#Atlantic Hockey#Tigers#Lush#Pioneers#Fingerlakes1 Com App#Iphone
FingerLakes1.com

NR-Wolcott Cougars

W-FL THURSDAY: Honeoye blows by South Seneca; HAC falls to C.G. Finney. It was a light slate of games Thursday night across the Wayne-Finger Lakes, check out below the reported scores and see the action ahead for a busy Friday in the Wayne-Finger Lakes. W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (1/13): C.G. Finney 52 @ HAC 41 ...
HONEOYE, NY
sacredheartpioneers.com

Sacred Heart Continues NEC Play at FDU

FAIRFIELD, CONN- The Sacred Heart University women's basketball team is back on the road for the first time in 2022 as it travels to Fairleigh-Dickinson on Saturday, January, 15. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on NEC Front Row. OPENING TIP. Sacred Heart leads the series against FDU, 32-8. The...
FAIRFIELD, CT
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch lose to Laval, 3-2

The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Laval Rocket, 3-2, Wednesday night at Place Bell. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 11-11-2-1 on the season and 1-1-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Laval. Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 25-of-28 shots in net for...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

RIT comeback falls short in 2-1 loss to Arizona State

RIT freshman forward Carter Wilkie notched his notched his seventh goal of the season, but it was visiting Arizona State earning a 2-1 victory, Friday night. After a scoreless first period, Arizona State scored twice in a 10-second span to build a 2-0 lead with 18:31 on the second-period clock. Johnny Walker jammed a short rebound under Tiger freshman goalie Tommy Scarfone’s pads before Michael Mancinelli won a face-off to the right of Scarfone to Ryan O’Reilly in the slot for a short wrist shot.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
GreenwichTime

Sacred Heart celebrates students at commitment night

The following student-athletes from Sacred Heart-Greenwich have made commitments to continue athletics at the collegiate level. Accomplishments: 12th Grade: Varsity Soccer, Varsity Basketball (captain). 11th Grade: Varsity Soccer, Varsity Basketball, Varsity A Lacrosse, All-League Lacrosse, Varsity Lacrosse FAA Regular Season Champions, All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention (Lacrosse), Most Improved Award (Basketball). 10th Grade: JV Soccer, Varsity Basketball, Varsity A Lacrosse, Most Valuable Player Award (Soccer). 9th Grade: JV Soccer, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Lacrosse. Varsity Lacrosse FAA Regular Season Champions, Varsity Lacrosse FAA Tournament Champions,
GREENWICH, CT
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks fall to Senators in shootout

Rookie forward Linus Weissbach delivered the game-tying goal with 1:47 remaining in regulation to force overtime, but the Rochester Americans (19-11-0-1) were unable to fully complete the comeback as they picked up a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Belleville Senators (14-15-0-0) in the first of back-to-back meetings between the two teams Friday at The Blue Cross Arena.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres’ Tage Thompson, Peyton Krebs clear COVID protocol

Tage Thompson cleared COVID-19 protocol and could potentially join the Sabres for their game in Detroit on Saturday night, coach Don Granato told The Buffalo News on Saturday. Peyton Krebs has also cleared protocol. Thompson, who leads the Sabres with 23 points, entered protocol on Jan. 10. Krebs entered protocol...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy