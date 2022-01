WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment charging 11 defendants with seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The riot disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. According to court documents, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, of Granbury, who is the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers; and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, were charged for the first time in connection with events leading up...

