With second semester just days away, we could all use as much motivation as possible to get us ready for lectures and classes to begin again. A couple of days ago, I wrote a guide to motivating yourself for Semester Two, in which I mentioned listening to feel-good songs to get you in a positive frame of mind. Following on from that, I’ve decided to share what my go-to songs are for getting me up and out the door in those early mornings.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO