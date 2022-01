(Nebraska City) -- Taxes and budget surpluses are at the forefront of the Nebraska Legislature's 2022 session. Lawmakers returned to the Unicameral for the new session earlier this week. And, one of the first big issues on the docket involves how best to handle the state's $400 million budget surplus. That's in addition to federal money still kept in the state budget. Governor Pete Ricketts Thursday said he would like the money to be given back to taxpayers. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, State Senator Julie Slama says she favors a two-pronged approach to returning the money back to residents.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO