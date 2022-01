TORRANCE (CBSLA) – The nationwide blood shortage forced the temporary closure of the trauma center at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center earlier this week. The hospital reported Wednesday that it was forced to close its trauma center to new patients for over two hours on Monday because of the shortage. A hospital spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that it had to reach out to other hospitals for blood before it could reopen. Harbor-UCLA is one of three public hospitals operated by the L.A. County Department of Health Services. On Tuesday, the American Red Cross reported that it is facing its worst blood shortage in...

