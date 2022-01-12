Prep girls hoops winners from Tuesday: Marcellus, Colon, White Pigeon, Mendon and Constantine

The Marcellus girls hadn’t played a basketball game in almost a month.

Head coach Don Price said it showed a bit early in Tuesday’s game, but the Lady Wildcats still went on to beat Decatur, 40-21.

“We hadn’t played since Dec. 16 so we were a little rusty,” Price said. “This was our first game finding our new identity without our leading scorer Allison Daugherty, who is out for the season with injury. We figured a few things out tonight and we will get better as the season progresses.”

Marcellus may have struggled a bit on the offensive end, but the defense played tough. The Lady Wildcats held Decatur to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, including just three points in the opening stanza.

Marcellus led 10-3 after one and 21-8 at halftime.

The Lady Cats out-scored Decatur 6-3 in the third and 13-9 in the fourth.

Emma Holmes poured in a game-high 17 points in the win, Jenna Wells added six. Price said both seniors were big for the Lady Cats in the win.

“Senior Emma Holmes came up big on both ends of the floor,” Price said. “Senior Jenna Wells had her best game of the year being a factor in the post.”

Brooklyn VanTilburg added seven points as well for Marcellus. Abby Voss scored four while Lily Scoggin and Bailey Asmus both had two points.

Clare Flory and Nicole Hayford each made a free throw.

Holmes swiped nine steals in the game, added six rebounds and four assists. VanTilburg totaled three rebounds, four assists and three steals, Wells brought in seven total rebounds.

Colon girls win again

The Colon girls won another game on Tuesday, beating Union City 52-40. The victory improves Colon to 5-0 on the season.

In the opening half, the Lady Magi dealt with foul trouble. Head coach Beth Preston said one of her role players helped with that.

“Macey Burgess came off the bench in the first half when we had some foul trouble and did a tremendous job,” Preston said.

Reese Williams poured in 17 points to lead the way, she registered six rebounds and three assists in the game as well. Megann Mullins totaled 11 points and five rebounds, Burgess finished with 10 points.

Jaden Adams chipped in with eight points, adding four assists and four steals while Isabelle Johnson scored four points, Megan Jackson added two.

Colon did a better job in transition, but Preston said she would like to see the Lady Magi continue to work on the defensive end for rebounding.

“We did a good job pushing the ball up the floor in transition and got some good looks off the press break,” Preston said. “We got out-rebounded and a lot of their points came off those putbacks so we will have to work on that. We struggled in our last game offensively so it was nice to get out tonight and put some points on the board.”

White Pigeon girls win

The White Pigeon girls had a big second half and beat Bangor on Tuesday, 40-27.

The Lady Chiefs led 6-3 after one and 17-13 at halftime. They out-scored Bangor 23-14 in the second half.

Bailee Freedline led White Pigeon with 20 points, she brought in four rebounds as well. Taylor Wesolek added seven points with six rebounds in the win while Hayley Strawser connected for five points. Amyia Wright hit for eight points with six rebounds in the win.

Mendon improves to 5-1

The Mendon girls improved to 5-1 on the season with a 54-48 win over Comstock on Tuesday.

Ryley Mullin had a team-high 17 points with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, Makennah Mullin scored 16 points with 19 rebounds and three blocks.

Payton Griffith scored seven points with eight assists, Chloe Behrends scored six points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the win. Alivia Stuart scored six points with four steals, Bailie Lash score two points. Both Keyara Szymanski and Presley Allen had a rebound.

Mendon is now 5-1.

Paw Paw beats SHS

The Sturgis girls dropped a 47-26 decision to Paw Paw on Tuesday night.

“Tough game tonight,” Sturgis coach Jeremy Bucklin said. “Very Proud of the girls, they battled the whole game.”

Paw Paw led 23-19 at halftime and held a significant edge in the second half, out-scoring Sturgis 24-7.

Korin Whitcomb led Sturgis with nine points, five rebounds and five blocks while Riley Eicher connected for eight points.

“Riley Eicher had her best game of the season with eight points and she did a great job defensively,” Bucklin said.

Juliette Schroeder scored six points with six rebounds, Emily Schuller added two points with five rebounds and five blocks. Rylee Carver connected for a free throw while Yuri Villafuerte had two steals and two rebounds, Madison Ater brought in five rebounds with three steals.

Sturgis is now 3-5.

Buchanan tops Bronson

The Buchanan girls beat Bronson on Tuesday, 57-43.

Bronson was led by Addison Harris with 15 points, Haylie Wilson added 14 points with four rebounds. Brealyn Lasky scored five points, Payton Springstead finished with three points and five rebounds.

Aubree Calloway scored two points with three rebounds, Kaylee Carnes added two points as well. Jaydn Cary finished with one point, four steals and five rebounds, Caitlyn Hagen added a free throw.

Constantine beats Parchment

The Constantine girls beat Parchment on Tuesday, 39-25.

The Lady Falcons led 9-8 after the opening eight minutes of action, but out-scored Parchment 15-9 in the second quarter to take a 24-17 lead at the break.

Constantine posted only six points in the third quarter, but Parchment was not able to take the lead entering the fourth. The Lady Panthers scored eight points, but that gave Constantine a 30-25 edge entering the final eight minutes of play.

Charlee Balcom led Constantine with 14 points in the game, she added three rebounds, three steals and two assists in the game. Natalie Whitaker finished with eight points and eight rebounds, Megan McNamara tossed in six points.

Madellyn Cullifer and Morgan Knepple both had four points, Cami McMillin scored two and Jenny Clewell made a free throw. Cullifer had four rebounds, two assists and three blocks as well. Clewell registered four rebounds, Bella Cullifer brought in three.

Cass beats Centreville

The Centreville girls fell to Cassopolis on Tuesday, 47-43.

“The girls played hard tonight but offensively we weren’t hitting a lot and it’s hard to win games when we’re not hitting and we give up 47 points,” Centreville coach Jill Peterson said. “We have to make some adjustments on defense and be better defensively tomorrow and the days moving forward.”

The Rangers posted 11 points in the first quarter, getting scoring from three separate players. Centreville got points from four players, but only scored nine.

Centreville took a 10-9 edge in the second quarter, but still trailed 20-19 at the break. Cass would post quarters of 17 and 10 in the second half to pull away.

Faith Edwards led Centreville with 14 points, Bella Kangas added 10. Both Morgan Swanwick and Kendalynn Bernheisel added five points, Jade Kuhbander put in four points. Torie Frederick scored three points and Bella Kessler added two.

Edwards pulled in 13 rebounds while swiping nine steals in the game, Swanwick brought in seven rebounds and Bernheisel added five. Sabrina Spence finished with six rebounds in the game, Kessler registered four.