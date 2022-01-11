ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Alamogordo Tigers force 'Cat collapse in fourth quarter

By Bill Armendariz, Deming Headlight
 3 days ago

DEMING – Two evenly-matched basketball teams gave no quarter through the first three periods of play on Tuesday in a District 3-5A boys’ basketball game. The Alamogordo High Tigers owned the fourth period, out-scoring the host Deming Wildcats 12-6 and stepping off the floor of Frank Dooley Court on the campus of DHS with a 45-39 win, and to chants of “This is our house,” from the Tigers’ cheering section.

Deming (7-7 and 1-2) had planned on keeping pace in the district with a home victory against the Tigers. Alamogordo would have none of that. The Wildcats took a 12-11 lead after the opening period and the two teams were tied 20-all at the half and 33-all after three periods.

Alamogordo (6-7, 2-1) played with poise in the final period. Kai Bickham nailed two big 3-pointers late in the fourth, sending the ‘Cats into panic mode. Any resemblance of a game plan during crunch time went out the window. Deming was outscored 12-6 down the stretch and failed to score in the game’s final 2:14.

Alamogordo’s defense earned credit for limiting the ‘Cats’ looks at the basket, but Deming did dribble an awful lot without attacking the basket.

Deming’s biggest lead of the game was 4 points early in the third period. The Tigers built a 6-point lead midway through the fourth period.

Alamogordo held a size advantage that did not deter Deming's attack inside the paint. The 'Cats just did not do enough work in the paint. Couple that was a poor shooting night, and the end result is another District 3-5A loss.

Bickham would lead Alamogordo with 16 points – 12 of them coming from behind the 3-point arch. Brett George followed with 12 points.

The ‘Cats were led by Alex Alfaro with 13 points. Anthony Lopez added 9. Alfaro continues to be a beast on the boards, pulling down 10 rebounds. He also had 3 assists and 3 steals. Senior David Robredo followed with 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.

The Wildcats will play a District 3-5A game at Centennial High on Friday in Las Cruces. Game time is at 7 p.m.

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-546-2611 (leave a message) or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

Cat box

Score after each period

Alamogordo  11   20   33   45

Deming          12   20   33   39

Scoring

Alamogordo – Kai Bickham, 16; Brett George, 12; Deonta Bynum, 8; Christian Surpris, 5; Eutrevian Sanders, 2; and Jason Warren, 2.

Deming – Alex Alfaro, 13; Anthony Lopez, 9; Cesar Ramirez, 5; Kellen Carbajal, 4; Ivan Schultz, 4; Adrian Lopez, 2; and David Robredo, 2.

