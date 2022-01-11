ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Boys basketball: Kale Gaither, Zach Tow lead Madisonville past Union County 74-61

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
 3 days ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. -- Kale Gaither scored 29 points and Zach Tow added 22 as Madisonville downed Union County 74-61 on Tuesday.

The Maroons (12-4) held a 50-48 lead heading into the final period put pulled away behind 10 points apiece from their combination of Gaither and Tow.

Lajuan McAdoo came off the bench to add 10 points for Madisonville.

Izaiah Manuel led Union County (8-5) with 22 points. Eli Mackey scored 13 and Kaleb Kanipe added 10.

The Braves will visit Hopkins Central on Thursday.

Madisonville 74, Union Co. 61

Union Co. (8-5)

Ethan Corbett 2 1-2 6; Izaiah Manuel 9 1-2 22; Eli Mackey 6 0-1 13; Iverson King 0 0-0 0; Kaleb Kanipe 5 0-0 10; Kris Hughes 3 2-3 8; Jarren Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 4-8 61. 3-point goals: 5 (Manuel 3, Corbett 1, Mackey 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Hughes.

Madisonville (12-4)

Danye Frazier 0 0-0 0; Kale Gaither 11 5-7 29; Ashton Gaines 2 2-2 7; Landon Cline 1 0-1 2; Zach Tow 9 3-4 22; Quintin Rodgers 0 2-2 2; Nyeem Peyton 0 0-0 0; Lajuan McAdoo 4 0-0 10; Destin Cheirs 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 12-16 74. 3-point goals: 6 (Gaither 2, McAdoo 2, Gaines 1, Tow 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

Union Co. 15 12 21 13 -- 61

Madisonville 16 22 12 24 -- 74

#Boys Basketball#Highschool#Education#Union County#Maroons#Braves#Hopkins Central#Union Co
