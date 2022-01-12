ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Experts Look to Ottawa for Energy Poverty Strategy

theenergymix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLower-income Canadians shouldn’t have to choose between heating, eating, and other daily essentials, say two policy experts who are pushing for a national strategy to combat the energy poverty that currently affects 20% of Canadian households. As energy costs spike and the climate unravels, provincial programs lack both...

www.theenergymix.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Carbon border tax would reduce emissions and boost UK economy, think tank says

A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint, will help reduce pollution and level up the economy, an influential think tank has said.According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".The tax would work as a deterrent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
clevelandstar.com

WHO experts criticize repeated booster strategy

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory body has voiced concerns about using current Covid-19 vaccines as boosters. Using the original vaccines against Covid-19 as boosters against emerging variants is the wrong approach, said a WHO expert group, adding that the world needs new vaccines that protect against infection and transmission.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Poverty#Greenhouse Gas#Energy Savings#Canadians#Lilee#The European Union#Europeans#Eu#The Social Climate Fund
Nature.com

A measurement strategy to address disparities across household energy burdens

Energy inequity is an issue of increasing urgency. Few policy-relevant datasets evaluate the energy burden of typical American households. Here, we develop a framework using Net Energy Analysis and household socioeconomic data to measure systematic energy inequity among critical groups that need policy attention. We find substantial instances of energy poverty in the United States "“ 16% of households experience energy poverty as presently defined as spending more than 6% of household income on energy expenditures. More than 5.2 million households above the Federal Poverty Line face energy poverty, disproportionately burdening Black, Hispanic, and Native American communities. For solar, wind, and energy efficiency to address socioeconomic mobility, programs must reduce energy expenditures by expanding eligibility requirements for support and access to improved conservation measures, efficiency upgrades, and distributed renewables. We recommend the United States develop a more inclusive federal energy poverty categorization that increases assistance for household energy costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cascadebusnews.com

Tips to Create a Sound Energy Strategy for Your Business

Many businesses around the world are paying more attention to their energy consumption patterns, owing due to the rise in energy prices and the need to become conscious of the impact on the environment. A business that is conscious of its energy usage and finds ways to optimize its business...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Looking through higher energy prices? Monetary policy and the green transition

This is a speech by Isabel Schnabel, board member at the ECB, at a panel at the American Finance Association 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting. In 2021 the global economy was shaken by a major energy crisis. Prices for oil, gas and electricity surged as our economies reopened after the shutdowns imposed in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
offshore-technology.com

Aethon Energy looks to sell $6bn worth of acreage in North Louisiana

Bankers appointed by the investment firm have already contacted potential buyers for the divestment. US-based oil and gas-focused investment firm Aethon Energy Management is reportedly considering divesting its acreage in North Louisiana, US. The assets considered for sale could be valued at approximately $6bn, including debt, reported Reuters, citing people...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Senior Tories demand energy bills cut to tackle cost-of-living crisis and rising ‘fuel poverty’

Senior Conservatives are warning of a cost-of-living crisis that will push more families into “fuel poverty” unless Rishi Sunak acts to cut soaring energy bills.Five ex-ministers are among a group of 20 MPs and peers echoing Labour’s call for VAT to be axed on bills that are predicted to soar to a record £2,000 a year from April.The Net Zero Scrutiny Group of Conservatives – which is sceptical about measures to tackle the climate emergency – also wants the removal of environmental levies on domestic energy.The call heaps further pressure on the chancellor to find billions of pounds to head...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe falling into trap of green energy policy, expert says

Energy crunch will be as stubborn as the stubborn EU attempts to ratchet up green energy standards. Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, in a move to halve the country's remaining nuclear capacity. The measure comes despite the worst ever energy crises the European region has experienced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

Clean energy tech needs to be designed for recycling, experts say

Companies like Apple and Samsung aren’t the only ones making high-tech devices that are hard to take apart and recycle. So are the manufacturers of critical clean energy technologies like solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicle (EV) batteries — and unlike the consumer tech industry, which is slowly starting to reverse some of its unsustainable design practices, there isn’t much being done about it.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Is a $22bn giant magnet the ‘holy grail’ of clean energy?

At a certain point, even language fails to fully capture all the wild and wondrous things going on inside ITER, a 23,000-tonne, 35-nation nuclear experiment under construction in France.You could describe ITER – massive as it is – as a miniature. A manmade mini-star on Earth. At its core, plasma will be heated to 150 million degrees Celsius, 10 times the temperature of the core of the sun, hot enough to melt diamonds and rotating faster than the speed of sound, causing hydrogen ions to fuse and release massive amounts of energy.You could describe ITER – hi-tech as it is – as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jhu.edu

What Should Our COVID-19 Strategy Look Like in 2022?

The U.S. strategy for fighting COVID-19 has focused on preventing infection. The wildly contagious omicron variant has challenged this approach. What’s needed now, says Emily Gurley, PhD ’12, MPH, a professor of the practice in Epidemiology, is a shift to preventing hospitalization and death. In this Q&A, adapted...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Scottish Government offers to put £80m towards carbon capture project

The Scottish Government are offering up to £80 million in funding for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project known as the Scottish Cluster.However, ministers in Edinburgh say the UK Government must provide more clarity on their support for the project.Under the scheme, emissions would be drawn from the North Sea and the refinery in Grangemouth via pipelines and stored at a facility in Aberdeenshire.In October, it was announced the Scottish Cluster would likely come in the second phase of the UK’s CCS sequencing process, after it was decided that the first facilities would be built on the Humber and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy