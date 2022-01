This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. What would you say to faster, easier and dramatically cheaper installation of your solar roof? A solar roofing giant hopes that's a resounding "yes." At CES 2022, GAF Energy, sister company to roofing giant GAF, introduced a new solar shingle called Timberlane that can be installed with a nail gun directly into your roof. That means faster installation at cheaper costs that come in at about half of what Tesla's solar roof costs, according to a GAF Energy spokesperson.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO