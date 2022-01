For the past year, President Biden has tried to be his old, bipartisan, “we can all get along” self. He ignored his authoritarian predecessor and the lies he continued to spread about the 2020 election. He went out of his way to construct an infrastructure bill that could draw Republican support and hoped to accomplish more in partnership with the opposition. He desperately wanted the country and Washington to return to being what they were when he was first elected to the Senate in 1972.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO