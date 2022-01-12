ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Candidacy challenge process for NC Rep. Cawthorn delayed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESwv9_0djHlCnh00
CORRECTS YEAR IN SECOND REFERENCE TO 2022 FILE - Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday, Jan.10, 2022 they want Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A formal challenge of North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s qualifications to run for Congress, over his involvement in the rally last January that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, will be delayed while separate redistricting litigation continues, state judges ruled Tuesday.

The three judges presiding over the redistricting trial approved a motion from the State Board of Elections to postpone candidate challenges for now.

Without the formal stay, the elections board would have met Wednesday to create a special panel of county board members to hear the Cawthorn challenge filed on Monday by 11 voters within the 13th Congressional District that was recently drawn. Based on state law, that panel otherwise would have had to make a decision by Feb. 9, the ruling said. Wednesday’s meeting is now canceled.

This and other candidate challenges may otherwise need to be duplicated should the redistricting appeals process ultimately lead to the formation of new district maps, the judges wrote. That could mean some candidates can’t run for a particular district, or members of a challenge panel aren’t qualified to hear a case because a district has been reconfigured.

No date has been set for when the challenge proceedings would resume, but a separate decision Tuesday by the judges upholding legislative and congressional maps told state election officials to resume candidate filing on Feb. 24.

The voters filing the challenge to Cawthorn’s candidacy said the first-term Republican can’t run because he fails to comply with a portion of the 14th Amendment. The provision states no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

Cawthorn’s office strongly criticized the challenge, saying the voters backed by a national election reform group are “comically misinterpreting and twisting the 14th Amendment.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WLOS.com

Judges put hold on challenge to Cawthorn's reelection bid

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's reelection campaign is on hold. The challenge was filed by a group over Cawthorn's involvement in the capitol riot. On Tuesday, the judges who refused to throw out redistricting maps drawn by the Republican-controlled General Assembly also granted a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
MSNBC

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn's North Carolina re-election test case

A group of North Carolina voters filed an unusual legal challenge Monday, asking the North Carolina State Board of Elections to determine whether Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is eligible to run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives later this year. The issue isn’t whether Cawthorn meets the Constitution’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc#Ap#County Board#Republican
HuffingtonPost

Voters Challenge Madison Cawthorn's Reelection Bid On Constitutional Grounds

A group of North Carolina voters took dramatic legal action against Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s (R-N.C.) reelection bid on Monday, arguing that the Constitution prohibits insurrectionist lawmakers from holding office. The nonprofit Free Speech For People filed a challenge with the North Carolina State Board of Elections on behalf of...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS 17

North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

The written challenge says the events on Jan. 6, 2021 “amounted to an insurrection” and that Cawthorn’s speech at the rally supporting President Donald Trump, his other comments and information in published reports provide a “reasonable suspicion or belief” that he helped facilitate the insurrection and is thus disqualified.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

721K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy