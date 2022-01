BOSTON (CBS) — Friday night’s Celtics-76ers game will not include another Marcus Smart vs. Joel Embiid battle. Smart has been ruled out after being placed in Health & Safety Protocols on Thursday. Smart is now the 15th member of the Celtics to enter protocol this season. The Celtics point guard was initially classified as questionable on Thursday’s injury report, but was downgraded to out Friday morning. He missed Wednesday’s win in Indiana with a thigh contusion, which was Boston’s first victory without him this season. The team is 1-3 when he doesn’t play, and now will have to go without him in...

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO