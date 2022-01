Dre London took to social media to claim that Republic Records and Universal Music Group are forbidding Post Malone from dropping a “BIG” album. Posty’s longtime manager shared a photo of them on Instagram and wrote, “Our sync & energy always on a Insane level!! Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t.” He continued, “Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision #2022 It’s Time!!!”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO