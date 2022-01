At its annual I/O developer conference last year, Google announced a bunch of upcoming features. While some of the features that Google announced during the event have already rolled out to users, the company is yet to extend Fast Pair support to more device types. However, during the ongoing CES 2022 trade show, Google has announced that it will add Fast Pair support for more devices, including Android TVs, Chromebooks, and Matter-enabled devices, in the coming months.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO