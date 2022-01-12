ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Arrest made in Taco Bell drive-thru killing over phony bill

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arrest was made in the killing of a Taco Bell employee who was shot at the drive-thru window of a South Los Angeles location, the police chief announced Tuesday.

Chief Michel Moore made the announcement during an evening vigil for Alejandro Garcia, 41, who was killed Saturday night by a man in a car in the drive-thru lane who tried to pay for a meal with a counterfeit $20 bill, authorities said.

Garcia, who died at the scene, had been working at the restaurant with his 19-year-old son, and the shooting followed an argument that began when Garcia’s son refused to accept the bill, investigators said.

Garcia was a father of three. A GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral and for his family had collected more than $86,000 in donations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

13-year-old bicyclist killed in California traffic crash

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy riding his bicycle was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday in Southern California, authorities said. The boy’s name was not immediately released after the crash in Corona, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.
CORONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Mexican man dies in federal custody at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 38-year-old man from Mexico died in federal custody in San Diego on Wednesday after he was detained on an accusation of crossing the border illegally. Authorities are investigating his death. The man, whose name has not been released, reportedly went into medical distress in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

721K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy