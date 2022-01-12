ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Ivey addresses vaccine mandates, prisons, road projects in State of the State

By Chip Scarborough
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey highlighted the major issues...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 10

Ashley Katz
2d ago

I was thinking the same thing. Everytime Alabama comes into some money y'all start thinking about roads and prisons. I get it, but not when the people of Alabama need help the most. I'm glad you're sitting comfortable Governor Ivey, but in the mean time I have lost my job and pay for an entire month because of this pandemic. The places that are supposed to help people like me who are trying to make it, don't for their own reasons (most of them tell you they don't have funds) where did all the money that is supposed to help Alabamians survive during this time?? Unemployment in Alabama is at an all time low because you can't file for it. I have tried many times in the past few weeks!! All other states thought about their people and helping them through this financially, and the only people Alabama gave money to was the people who work for the Government.

Reply(1)
6
Michael Moore
2d ago

we need help paying our bills with the stimulus check you took from all Alabama people. not roads and bridges and prisons. that would be a big help for alabama people who can't pay rent are food.

Reply(1)
5
TwentyNine4Ever
2d ago

I know a single mother who is sleeping in her car. She has trouble keeping her job because she doesn't has reliable transportation and has trouble even keeping her cell phone on, which she requires for her job. Where is help for her?

Reply
3
Related
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS News

Ukraine government websites hit by cyberattack

U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey

Comments / 0

Community Policy