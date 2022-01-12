ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Going mobile

By Annie Lane
Observer-Reporter
 3 days ago

Q. When I was 10, I began asking for a phone. Every kid in my class had one, and I was being left out and bullied because I was the only kid without one. Now, three years later, I finally have a phone!. But my mom has restricted my...

Lowell Sun

Compromise is needed with child wants to go mobile

DEAR ANNIE: When I was 10, I began asking for a phone. Every kid in my class had one, and I was being left out and bullied because I was the only kid without one. Now, three years later, I finally have a phone!. But my mom has restricted my...
RELATIONSHIPS
TrendHunter.com

Mobile Illuminating Shelves

The 'for a fleeting moment' mobile shelves have a unique illumination feature. Tokyo-based product and furniture designer Bijin Davis came up with the idea of shelves that illuminate one and other with pale gradients of color. The modular furniture was inspired by the idea of having a new appearance when one's surroundings shift.
TECHNOLOGY
The Conversation U.S.

Radicalization pipelines: How targeted advertising on social media drives people to extremes

Have you had the experience of looking at some product online and then seeing ads for it all over your social media feed? Far from coincidence, these instances of eerily accurate advertising provide glimpses into the behind-the-scenes mechanisms that feed an item you search for on Google, “like” on social media or come across while browsing into custom advertising on social media. Those mechanisms are increasingly being used for more nefarious purposes than aggressive advertising. The threat is in how this targeted advertising interacts with today’s extremely divisive political landscape. As a social media researcher, I see how people seeking to...
INTERNET
Observer-Reporter

Not responding to texts right away

Q. Recently, a friend confronted me about something that I didn’t think was a big deal: Sometimes I forget to respond to texts for a while, and then I reply and say that I just saw the message. Technically, most of the time, it’s a lie; I did see the message, and I just got sidetracked or zoned out or didn’t feel like replying until later. But I just say it to try to make the other person feel better or to smooth things over. I’m certainly not trying to be deceitful. My friend who always tells it like it is, God bless her, called me out for this behavior in front of a group of mutual friends. A few laughed and agreed that I do this. It was brought up in a joking manner, but it still ruffled my feathers a bit. Am I really in the wrong here? Is there a more tactful way to handle things when you take a while to respond to someone? – Delayed.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Facebook and Twitter ‘failing to tackle fake review factories’

Facebook and Twitter have been accused of failing to tackle an online industry of fake product reviews, with new research uncovering schemes on the platforms with hundreds of thousands of members.An investigation by consumer group Which? found a large-scale community online where people were offered free goods in exchange for leaving five-star reviews for the products in question on sites such as Amazon.Which? said that between June and November 2021 it found 18 Facebook groups with more than 200,000 members collectively which were taking part in this fraudulent activity.A separate investigation on Twitter in October 2021 found 30 “review agents”...
INTERNET
CNET

How to use DuckDuckGo to search the web privately on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption -- all for free. With a promise like that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to fulfill internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
CELL PHONES
Tech Times

Trends in Mobile Commerce Applications

The mobile commerce or m-commerce market has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially during 2020 and 2021. Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns, restricting physical business operations, but at the same time, surged users towards adopting m-commerce. The mobile app development industry also witnessed a massive increase in demand due to the high shift in consumer behavior from physical stores to m-commerce. Smartphone usage over the last decade has increased at a steady rate, will billions of people now use mobile phones. Emergencies in Fintech and online payment gateways further developed and sustained growth in the m-commerce sector, allowing users to transact online safely and securely.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Have To Turn Off ASAP

There are a number of settings on your iPhone and, if you’re like many people, you’re ignoring half of them. That’s perfectly fine (in most cases). But one place where it isn’t doing you any good is when it comes to your privacy. Some phone settings are literally giving away personal information about your whereabouts and daily habits and routines that you would probably rather keep to yourself. Luckily, there is an easy fix for this. If protecting your privacy is a big concern, Apple experts agree: this is the one setting you have to turn off ASAP.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.

