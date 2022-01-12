The Bachelor star Laura Byrne shares 'life-changing' jewellery hack - and fans are obsessed with the results

She's The Bachelor star who has created a successful business with her own jewellery brand, ToniMay.

And on Wednesday, the bling-loving entrepreneur sent fans into a frenzy as she unveiled a simple hack on how to layer two necklaces at the same time.

The mother-of-two, 35, posted a video of herself to Instagram combining two same-length chains into one, to create the illusion that one is a choker.

'I feel like a lot of people are going to benefit from this,' she said to her fans.

'If you have two necklaces that you want to wear together, and you want to wear one as a choker and one as a longer length necklace but the necklaces are the same length - this hack is for you.'

She then proceeded to grab two necklaces of the exact same length and flash them towards the camera, before instructing her followers what to do next.

'What you're going to do is attach the lobster clasp one one necklace to the extension chain on the other necklace, and then you're going to have one long continuous necklace,' she said.

'You're going to take [it] and wrap it around your neck twice. Make sure you've got your pendants at the front so you can shimmy them around, and then you can easily adjust the length.

'You can pull one of them long, or you can pull the other one short - and there you go!'

'As a jewellery designer I’ve picked up a few nifty tricks over the past decade - this is one of my favourites,' she captioned the video.

'I realised yesterday when I was showing a customer and her eyes almost popped out of her head that maybe a lot of people aren’t familiar with it.'

And Laura was right to think fans would be impressed with the hack, with many taking to the comments section to share their views.

'That’s a killer hack,' Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk said.

'Shooketh that I am 28 and had no idea about this,' one follower wrote, while another added: 'Life changing!'

'Wow game changer thanks!' one said, while a fifth chimed in: 'Mind blown!'