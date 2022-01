Country music singer-songwriter Cody Johnson says that he looks at headlining opening night of the Houston Rodeo as a challenge he is willing to accept. “Historically that’s not a very good day as far as attendance. So I was a little reluctant until I found out that George Strait and Garth Brooks are the only two artists to ever sell out opening day of Rodeo Houston … And I’m just like challenge accepted! I want my name right there next to those guys so hopefully we sell it out and be a lot of fun.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO