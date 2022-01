Unlike some other schools in the metro area, schools at Tigard-Tualatin School District will not be able to return to athletic competition while school is remote. According to Tigard High School Athletic Director Alan Boschma, the current plan from the district is to have practices start on Jan. 19. Competitions will resume on Jan. 21, when school is currently scheduled to return to in-person instruction.

TUALATIN, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO