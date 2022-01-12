ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder Losing Streak Reaches Five with Loss at Washington

KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

In a game with 16 lead changes and 15 ties, the Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t answer a late Washington basket and lost to the Wizards 122-118 on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Thunder have lost five in a row and seven of their last eight games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 32 points and got a layup with just under a minute to play to tie the game at 118.

Washington answered when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope banked in a pointer with 30 seconds to play give the Wizards a 121-118 lead.

OKC tried to respond, but Luguentz Dort airballed a 3-pointer.

Washington added a free throw from Kyle Kuzma, who led the Wizards with 29 points, to win 122-118.

Both teams made 11 three-pointers, but the Wizards outshot OKC from the field, 54 percent to 48 percent.

Four other Thunder players joined SGA in double figures, with Dort scoring 17 points.

Darius Bazley scored 14 points, Ty Jerome 12, and Tre Mann 11.

The Thunder fall to 13-27 on the season.

OKC finishes their two-game road trip at Brooklyn Thursday night at 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Ridge brings mild weather all week; rain chances dwindling

Rain chances for the end of the week appear to be dwindling, however warm air should be with us all week. Look for a chilly night Sunday night with light wind. Lows will head down to the upper teens. After a cold morning, Monday will be nice with highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Cold Cowboys Lose at Texas Tech

For the second game in a row, Oklahoma State's men's basketball team got off to a cold start and couldn't recover, never leading against 19th-ranked Texas Tech and losing 78-57 on Thursday night in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
dallassun.com

Kevin Durant shoots for team point-streak mark as Nets face Thunder

Unless Kevin Durant is given a game off to rest, the Nets forward will seek his franchise-record 13th straight game with at least 25 points when Brooklyn hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. The Nets, who routed the host Chicago Bulls 138-112 on Wednesday, will attempt to complete...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets' ugly loss to the Thunder

On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets dominated the top team in the Eastern Conference, staking a claim as the rightful favorite to make it to the NBA Finals out of the East. Just 24 hours later, with Kevin Durant resting and Kyrie Irving ineligible, the Nets underwhelmed yet again at the Barclays Center, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander powered the Oklahoma City Thunder to a resounding 130-109 victory.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Ty Jerome
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Luguentz Dort
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Brooklyn#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Okc#Nexstar Media Inc
NBA Analysis Network

The One Blockbuster Trade The New York Knicks Must Pursue

The New York Knicks are a team that could make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move they make, is up for debate. New York is currently 20-21 at the midway point of the season, the same exact record they had last season at this point. But, after the success last season was deemed, this year’s 20-21 feels different.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks have interest in Atlanta forward Cam Reddish

The New York Knicks are at a turning point in the season, with the trade deadline just a few weeks away. Tom Thibodeau‘s team has struggled this year for a myriad of reasons, ranging from inconsistencies with Julius Randle to poor defense from the team as a whole. Lately, it’s been the offense that has run out of gas and failed to take them to the next level, ranking 27th in points per game at 104.2.
NBA
KFOR

KFOR

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy