It has been a pretty eventful week for the Pittsburgh Penguins. After winning 10 games in a row their winning streak came to an end — in somewhat disappointing fashion, allowing a 2-0 lead to slip away — and have lost two out of three games. They got back one of their top players in Evgeni Malkin who returned with a two-goal effort on Tuesday night. They also had their starting goalie earn another All-Star game nod to continue what has been, so far, a redemption season.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO