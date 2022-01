ST. PAULS — East Bladen lost to St. Pauls 59-48 on Friday night in SAC-7 girls high school basketball. The Lady Eagles, who had won 15 straight dating to last season, had won every game by five points or more and doubled their opponents’ scoring seven times prior to the matchup of league unbeatens. St. Pauls, its only loss having been delivered by 4-A Purnell Swett 66-57, had been similarly dominant with nine wins by 35 or more points.

SAINT PAULS, NC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO