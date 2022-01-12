Cowboys Lose Opener of 3-Game Road Trip at West Virginia
Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team outshot and outrebounded West Virginia, but lost to the Mountaineers 70-60 on Tuesday night at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.
West Virginia led 34-23 at halftime and built the lead to 16 points in the second half.
OSU responded with a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to seven, but WVU went on a 15-4 run to put the game away.
The Cowboys outshot West Virginia 40 percent to 37 percent from the field, and outrebounded them 39-36.
The Mountaineers’ difference was at the free throw line, where WVU went 21-for-22, while OSU was 9-for-15.
Only two Cowboys were in double figure scoring, with Bryce Williams scoring 12 points and Isaac Likekele 11.
Jalen Bridges led West Virginia with 22 points.
OSU falls to 8-6 on the season, 1-2 in Big 12 play.
The Cowboys continue their three-game road trip Thursday night at Texas Tech at 6:00 pm.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0