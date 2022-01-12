ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Cowboys Lose Opener of 3-Game Road Trip at West Virginia

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team outshot and outrebounded West Virginia, but lost to the Mountaineers 70-60 on Tuesday night at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

West Virginia led 34-23 at halftime and built the lead to 16 points in the second half.

OSU responded with a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to seven, but WVU went on a 15-4 run to put the game away.

The Cowboys outshot West Virginia 40 percent to 37 percent from the field, and outrebounded them 39-36.

The Mountaineers’ difference was at the free throw line, where WVU went 21-for-22, while OSU was 9-for-15.

Only two Cowboys were in double figure scoring, with Bryce Williams scoring 12 points and Isaac Likekele 11.

Jalen Bridges led West Virginia with 22 points.

OSU falls to 8-6 on the season, 1-2 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys continue their three-game road trip Thursday night at Texas Tech at 6:00 pm.

KFOR

Cold Cowboys Lose at Texas Tech

For the second game in a row, Oklahoma State's men's basketball team got off to a cold start and couldn't recover, never leading against 19th-ranked Texas Tech and losing 78-57 on Thursday night in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFOR

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
