Cowboys Lose Opener of 3-Game Road Trip at West Virginia

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team outshot and outrebounded West Virginia, but lost to the Mountaineers 70-60 on Tuesday night at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

West Virginia led 34-23 at halftime and built the lead to 16 points in the second half.

OSU responded with a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to seven, but WVU went on a 15-4 run to put the game away.

The Cowboys outshot West Virginia 40 percent to 37 percent from the field, and outrebounded them 39-36.

The Mountaineers’ difference was at the free throw line, where WVU went 21-for-22, while OSU was 9-for-15.

Only two Cowboys were in double figure scoring, with Bryce Williams scoring 12 points and Isaac Likekele 11.

Jalen Bridges led West Virginia with 22 points.

OSU falls to 8-6 on the season, 1-2 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys continue their three-game road trip Thursday night at Texas Tech at 6:00 pm.

