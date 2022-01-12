ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Car crashes into patio of Santa Cruz coffee shop

By Veronica Macias
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ucyf_0djHgUGU00

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A driver drove right into the outside patio area of a Starbucks in Santa Cruz on Tuesday close to 5:30 p.m.

According to Santa Cruz Police the crash happened at the Ocean and Water Street location. Police said the driver made a last minute decision to go southbound on Ocean from Water Street and struck the island. The driver then lost control and drove over the sidewalk, plowing into the patio. Luckily, no one was sitting outside during the incident.

The post Car crashes into patio of Santa Cruz coffee shop appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded packages. CBSLA reported Thursday that the sea of debris left behind included items that the thieves apparently didn’t think were valuable enough to take. While CBSLA cameras were on the scene, The post Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP officers thwarted robbery when they notice men with sledgehammer

On Thursday night officers with the California Highway Patrol managed to stop two people from stealing items from a business along the 1100 block of N. Main Street. Officer with the CHP saw that the glass on the entry door had been smashed with a sledgehammer. One suspect managed to flee on foot. The man The post CHP officers thwarted robbery when they notice men with sledgehammer appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Accidents
Santa Cruz, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Expect delay on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Cal Trans is making progress on Highway 1 south of Ragged Point as crews work to remove rockslide debris from the area. The rockslide has been an issue for crews and drivers after the recent storms that battered California. If you're traveling in that area you can expect one-hour The post Expect delay on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on KION546.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Coffee Shop
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies capture suspect wanted for dumping victim near rural field

CITY OF GONZALES, Calif. (KION) Deputies with Monterey County arrested a man suspected of dumping a victim who was severely injured at a rural field near the City of Gonzales. A Honda was seen leaving the area and deputies attempted to stop it on the north-bound lanes of Highway 101. The driver has been identified The post Deputies capture suspect wanted for dumping victim near rural field appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Starbucks
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina man wanted for attempted murder

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Police Department is looking for a 42-year-old man wanted for attempted murder. On Dec. 30, Bonilla was accused of driving in the parking lot while firing multiple shots from his handgun, police said. According to the press release, his bullets hit a fence a dumpster, and cars nearby, but no The post Marina man wanted for attempted murder appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister police find truck driver driving under the influence

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) A truck driver under the influence of meth, according to the Hollister Police Department, was pulled over in the city's downtown area. The driver was behind the wheel of what's described as a "long-haul" truck from Texas. during the traffic stop through downtown, an officer discovered a semi-automatic and short barreled gun The post Hollister police find truck driver driving under the influence appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz PD make burglary and drug bust arrest in one night

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) According to Santa Cruz Police, their patrol team arrested three suspects Tuesday night: one for a home burglary and the other two for a drug bust. Officers received their first call for residential burglary on Wendell Street. According to Santa Cruz Police, they told the residents still inside to remain quiet, The post Santa Cruz PD make burglary and drug bust arrest in one night appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Colfax mobile home park has been without power for days, and now is losing running water

By Brittany Hope Click here for updates on this story     COLFAX, California (KCRA) — Thousands of customers in Placer County have been without power since early Monday morning, due to damaged equipment and downed power lines from the recent winter storm. Pacific Gas and Electric Company does not have an estimate as to when power The post Colfax mobile home park has been without power for days, and now is losing running water appeared first on KION546.
COLFAX, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

What to do if you can’t get an appointment for a COVID test

It's a throwback to the early days of the pandemic. Long lines for COVID testing across California, and limited appointments online. Monterey County says demand for testing has increased almost overnight — the state testing sites that have only been about 25% full over the last few months are now completely booked for the next couple of days. The post What to do if you can’t get an appointment for a COVID test appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy