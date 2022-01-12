SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A driver drove right into the outside patio area of a Starbucks in Santa Cruz on Tuesday close to 5:30 p.m.

According to Santa Cruz Police the crash happened at the Ocean and Water Street location. Police said the driver made a last minute decision to go southbound on Ocean from Water Street and struck the island. The driver then lost control and drove over the sidewalk, plowing into the patio. Luckily, no one was sitting outside during the incident.

The post Car crashes into patio of Santa Cruz coffee shop appeared first on KION546 .