Trump ridicules Biden for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams not showing up to his voting rights speech and says she wants 'nothing to do with the president'

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Former President Trump poked at President Biden's political snafu with Stacey Abrams in Georgia Tuesday, claiming the voting rights activist 'wants nothing to do with him.'

'Stacey Abrams helped Biden steal the 2020 Election in Georgia but now she won't even share a stage with Joe,' Trump said in a statement. 'Stacey knows that Biden actually lost BIG in Georgia, and in the 2020 Presidential Election as a whole, and he's been so terrible she now wants nothing to do with him. Even the woke, radical left realizes that Joe Biden's Administration is an embarrassment!'

Abrams, who lost the gubernatorial race to Gov. Brian Kemp but is running for the seat again in 2022 in the Peach State, was notably absent from Biden's visit to Atlanta to talk voting rights.

Biden and Abrams said they'd missed each other due to an unspecified scheduling conflict.

The president's visit comes after Georgia, joined by a number of other states, enacted new voting restrictions in the wake of the 2020 election, where Democrats won both Senate seats and the presidential vote in the historically red state.

'Stacey Abrams helped Biden steal the 2020 Election in Georgia but now she won't even share a stage with Joe,' Trump said in a statement
Biden delivered a fiery speech on voting rights in Atlanta Tuesday, where he said he was 'tired of being quiet'
Several local civil rights activists are boycotting the president's speech because of what they call a lack of action on the part of the administration surrounding voting rights.

'I spoke to Stacey this morning. We have a great relationship. We got our scheduling mixed up. I talked to her at length this morning. We're all on the same page, and everything's fine,' Biden said of the voting activist's absence.

Asked if he was insulted Abrams did not show, he quipped: 'I’m insulted that you asked the question,' before flashing a quick grin.

Abrams did, however, welcome Biden to Georgia in a tweet the night before his visit. 'The fight for voting rights takes persistence. As MLK exhorted, 'The clock of destiny is ticking out. We must act now before it is too late.' Thank you [Biden] for refusing to relent until the work is finished. Welcome back to Georgia where we get good done.'

Georgia' Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, meanwhile, is nearing a decision whether to bring charges against Trump and his allies for trying to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Biden's election victory.]

Under investigation is Trump's Jan. 2, 2020 call with Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensberger where Trump said: 'I just want to find 11,780 votes.'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was confronted with questions about Abrams' absence en route to Georgia, where Biden had a full schedule of events planned.

'He understands scheduling conflicts and how they appear in your life,' she said. 'We have a full plane of congressional leaders and advocates for voting rights,' she added.

Biden said in his Atlanta speech that he was 'tired of being quiet' on voting rights and demanded the Senate kill the filibuster in order to pass federal legislation.

The President's speech came just hours after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said again that he would not back removing the filibuster to pass voting rights and amid Republican claims Democrats want to federalize elections.

'I have been having these quiet conversations with members of Congress for the last two months,' Biden said of his work on voting rights. And then he slammed the podium as the crowd cheered, declaring: 'I'm tired of being quiet!'

And he attacked the Senate, an institute he served in for 36 years.

'Sadly, the United States Senate designed to be the world's greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self,' he said.

He called on the Senate to change its rules to bypass the 60-vote threshold needed to advance two voting bills. Republicans are in opposition to such a move and two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, are also leery of doing so.

'I believe the threat to democracy is so great that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills. Debate them, vote, let the majority prevail. And at that very minute it was blocked, we had no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this,' Biden said.

