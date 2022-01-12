HS scoreboard (1-11-22)
WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of Centennial’s win over Central.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Centennial 70, Central 53
Bloomington 62, Danville 48
Monticello 79, Clinton 37
Tuscola 61, Unity 47
Prairie Central 64, Morton 49
Teutopolis 54, St. Joseph-Ogden 38
Springfield 49, Glenwood 40
Cerro Gordo/Bement 58, Tri-County 34
Sacred Heart-Griffin 53, U-High 32
St. Anthony 50, Neoga 44
Mt. Zion 67, Mattoon 48
Decatur Lutheran 63, Cumberland 58
Rochester 41, Jacksonville 35
Clifton Central 67, Donovan 30
Mt. Pulaski 53, Olympia 51
Oakwood 37. Milford 34
El Paso-Gridley 59, GCMS 31
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Pana 73, Carlinville 14
Mattoon 45, Mahomet-Seymour 30
Mt. Zion 54, Charleston 39
Stew-Stras 41, Martinsville 15
