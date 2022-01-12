ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

HS scoreboard (1-11-22)

 3 days ago

Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of Centennial's win over Central.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Centennial 70, Central 53

Bloomington 62, Danville 48

Monticello 79, Clinton 37

Tuscola 61, Unity 47

Prairie Central 64, Morton 49

Teutopolis 54, St. Joseph-Ogden 38

Springfield 49, Glenwood 40

Cerro Gordo/Bement 58, Tri-County 34

Sacred Heart-Griffin 53, U-High 32

St. Anthony 50, Neoga 44

Mt. Zion 67, Mattoon 48

Decatur Lutheran 63, Cumberland 58

Rochester 41, Jacksonville 35

Clifton Central 67, Donovan 30

Mt. Pulaski 53, Olympia 51

Oakwood 37. Milford 34

El Paso-Gridley 59, GCMS 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Pana 73, Carlinville 14

Mattoon 45, Mahomet-Seymour 30

Mt. Zion 54, Charleston 39

Stew-Stras 41, Martinsville 15

