The Prescott Badgers needed an extra 20 minutes to remain unbeaten, with a 4-2 win over the Bradshaw Mountain Bears, at Prescott High School last night. The #1 Badgers and Bears couldn’t settle things in regulation, so a pair of ten minute overtime sessions were needed for Prescott to retain the Rival Cup for the fifth straight time. The first goal in overtime was scored by Johann Gundermann and the second by Edgar Martinez, the freshman/senior combo accounted for all four goals on the night.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO