Red Cross: Blood donations needed to reverse worst shortage in a decade

The American Red Cross made a statement this week, saying it’s facing its “worst blood shortage in more than a decade” while COVID-19 continues to surge across the country. The Red Cross declared its first-ever “blood crisis” this past Tuesday, saying all blood types are needed. A spokesperson with the Red Cross in Minnesota and the Dakotas was quoted as saying, “I’ve been with the Red Cross for 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. It truly is a crisis.” The Red Cross, which supplies 40% of the nation’s blood, tries to keep a five-day supply of blood and blood products on hand at all times. Currently they have less than a one-day supply. What can YOU do to help? It may seem obvious, but healthy folks need to step up and donate blood ASAP! I’m married to an avid blood-donater, the beautiful and civic-minded Meg Young, and she’s helped me get over my initial trepidation and become a regular blood donor. Won’t you join us? Find out where to donate today, at www.redcross.org 🙂

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO