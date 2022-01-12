ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Red Cross: Blood donations needed to reverse worst shortage in a decade

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Red Cross has issued an appeal for blood donations to help reverse...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
kuic.com

The American Red Cross Is Literally Desperate For Blood Donations

The American Red Cross made a statement this week, saying it’s facing its “worst blood shortage in more than a decade” while COVID-19 continues to surge across the country. The Red Cross declared its first-ever “blood crisis” this past Tuesday, saying all blood types are needed. A spokesperson with the Red Cross in Minnesota and the Dakotas was quoted as saying, “I’ve been with the Red Cross for 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. It truly is a crisis.” The Red Cross, which supplies 40% of the nation’s blood, tries to keep a five-day supply of blood and blood products on hand at all times. Currently they have less than a one-day supply. What can YOU do to help? It may seem obvious, but healthy folks need to step up and donate blood ASAP! I’m married to an avid blood-donater, the beautiful and civic-minded Meg Young, and she’s helped me get over my initial trepidation and become a regular blood donor. Won’t you join us? Find out where to donate today, at www.redcross.org 🙂
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Red Cross Of Michigan In Dire Need Of Blood Donations, Taking Appointments For Upcoming Blood Drives

(CBS DETROIT) – The sign outside a blood drive in Farmington Hills reads “Blood Needed,” but according to Red Cross of Michigan, this is an understatement. “We have been in a severe blood shortage situation for several months but it’s risen to crisis levels,” said Regional Communications Director American Red Cross Michigan Region Meghan Lehman.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#The American Red Cross#Online Edition#The Rest Of The Story#Coronavirus Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Skipping COVID Vaccine in Pregnancy Brings Big Risks to Mothers, Babies

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Unvaccinated pregnant women are putting themselves and their baby at risk for serious complications of COVID-19, according to new research out of Scotland. For women who have the virus within 28 days of their delivery date, those complications include preterm births, stillbirths and newborn deaths. Infant deaths are four times higher among unvaccinated women, the study found. They are also more likely than vaccinated women to require time in an intensive care unit. ...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS DFW

Many Drug Store Cough And Cold Remedy Aisles Left Bare During Latest COVID-19 Surge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Health experts say the COVID-19 omicron variant surge is still weeks away from peaking– and that’s creating a huge demand for everything from testing kits to over-the-counter medicines to help manage the symptoms. “They had a cough, and it wouldn’t go away,” said Lisa Jimenez while waiting to get her two daughters tested at a testing site in Mesquite. “They tested for strep, it was positive.” After all, there’s still so much of everything else going around. So much so that those looking to soothe cold, flu, allergy, even mild COVID-19 symptoms, are finding drug store shelves in the cough...
MESQUITE, TX
The Independent

Ronald McDonald House denies ‘evicting’ family of child with leukaemia because they refused Covid vaccine

A charity for sick children backed by McDonald’s has denied claims that it is evicting a four-year-old boy with leukaemia because his parents refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19.Families staying at Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Vancouver, Canada, were told on Monday that they must get at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine before the end of the month in order to stay.The facility is one of about 375 Ronald McDonald Houses across the world that give free accommodation to sick children and their families who must travel far from their homes to get specialist medical care.Austin Furgason, a Canadian...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy