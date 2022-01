PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local health care workers gathered downtown Wednesday to demand their employers make changes. Some say they are stretched so thin that getting up and coming to work every day can often feel like a daunting task. Workers held a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening on the Rachel Carson Bridge. The candles represented the thousands of workers who have walked off the job due to COVID working conditions throughout the pandemic. (Photo: KDKA) A number of workers from both Allegheny Health Network and UPMC talked about the toll the nationwide nursing shortage and other working conditions are taking on them. They gathered to...

