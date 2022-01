Early on during Happy Days‘ decade-long run on TV, some of the cast opened up about their love lives while making an appearance on a talk show. From January 1974 to September 1984, Happy Days was one of the most successful sitcoms in all of television. The popularity of the series in the ’70s made bonafide stars out of its cast. Richie Cunningham actor Ron Howard was already famous for portraying Opie on The Andy Griffith Show. But he and the rest of the cast became household names while starring in the sitcom.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO