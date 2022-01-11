ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

2022 Financial self-defense basics

By Ike Devji, JD
physicianspractice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTips to start your year off with your finances protected. Starting 2022 by addressing some basic defensive legal and financial housekeeping issues is a key part of every physician’s asset protection planning. We have consistently advised that as significant as malpractice risk is, it’s important that doctors think...

www.physicianspractice.com

Comments / 0

Related
physicianspractice.com

The No Surprises Act and self-pay provisions

“No one should have to worry about going bankrupt after falling ill or seeking critical care.” – Xavier Becerra, Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Secretary Becerra made the statement after the Assistant Secretary of Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) released a report with findings that “surprise medical bills are relatively common among privately-insured patients and can average more than $1,200 for services provided by anesthesiologists, $2,600 for surgical assistants, and $750 for childbirth-related care.” The ASPE report also indicated “that an estimated 18 percent of emergency room visits by individuals with large employer coverage resulted in one or more out-of-network charges, and this percentage varies greatly by state, ranging from a low of 3 percent in Minnesota to a high of 38 percent in Texas.” Self-pay patients are also affected by the No Surprises Act (NSA).
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#Federal Trade Commission#Fraud#United Nations#Electronic Devices#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Daily Messenger

PERSONAL FINANCE: Current issues and related thoughts about finances

There are so many current issues being reported by the media and clearly on all of our minds these days. I am sure that I have the same concerns and thoughts, but after all of these years in financial literacy and writing this column, I can’t help but connect many of them to personal finance issues. A perfect example is legalized online betting that has come to New York. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration budgeted for proceeds...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ZDNet

How to get COVID financial relief when filing your taxes

COVID-19's impact on 2020 was immense. Hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives, and many more felt the grief from those losses. Although there were improvements in 2021, many individuals still faced economic challenges that began in 2020. Most Americans, however, received two stimulus payments in 2020 to help out (and those were thankfully tax free). There was a third in 2021 of up to $1,400. And then there was the Advanced Child Tax Credit for eligible parents. The IRS sent advance payments from July to December of up to $300 per child.
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

A Surprising Look at What Income is Taxable—And What Isn’t

Twitter lit up recently over a post reminding taxpayers to declare income from illegal activities. Some users couldn’t believe that it was real. But the declaration—which is not new—can be found in IRS Publication 17, which notes that “Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income...”
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy